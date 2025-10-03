PCBs, with a market size of about $5 billion (~ ₹44,000 crore) as per a Jefferies India report, have received greater interest as about 90% of India’s current requirement is met through imports. The imposition of a 30% anti-dumping duty by the government on advanced PCBs in March 24, should also help build the ecosystem. Kaynes Technology India Ltd, which is setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility with capital subsidy of up to 70% under India Semiconductor Mission, is also setting up a PCB unit with support from the state government.