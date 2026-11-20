Physicswallah Ltd’s first Investor Day appears to have given investors what they were looking for. The stock gained 6% on Thursday, taking its 2026 return into positive territory, as management outlined its future growth plans.
The company is targeting revenue of ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, up from ₹3,900 crore in FY26. This implies annual growth of about 25% over FY27-30. It also aims for Ebitda margins of over 20%, compared with 7.7% in FY26. The common theme underpinning its growth blueprint is a conscious shift from aggressive expansion towards better utilization of existing assets, deeper monetization of its online platform and capital-efficient growth.