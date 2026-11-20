Physicswallah Ltd’s first Investor Day appears to have given investors what they were looking for. The stock gained 6% on Thursday, taking its 2026 return into positive territory, as management outlined its future growth plans.
Physicswallah Ltd’s first Investor Day appears to have given investors what they were looking for. The stock gained 6% on Thursday, taking its 2026 return into positive territory, as management outlined its future growth plans.
The company is targeting revenue of ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, up from ₹3,900 crore in FY26. This implies annual growth of about 25% over FY27-30. It also aims for Ebitda margins of over 20%, compared with 7.7% in FY26. The common theme underpinning its growth blueprint is a conscious shift from aggressive expansion towards better utilization of existing assets, deeper monetization of its online platform and capital-efficient growth.
The company is targeting revenue of ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, up from ₹3,900 crore in FY26. This implies annual growth of about 25% over FY27-30. It also aims for Ebitda margins of over 20%, compared with 7.7% in FY26. The common theme underpinning its growth blueprint is a conscious shift from aggressive expansion towards better utilization of existing assets, deeper monetization of its online platform and capital-efficient growth.
Online engine
Physicswallah’s online business is a profitable growth engine. Online revenue grew 29.3% year-on-year to ₹1,242 crore in H1FY27. The offline business grew at a much slower 11.6% to ₹1,031 crore. Importantly, offline operations logged a pre-Ind AS Ebitda loss of ₹108 crore, against a profit of ₹187 crore for the online business.
Online education remains underpenetrated in India, with 20% penetration in flagship categories such as JEE and NEET, but less than 1% in newer segments. Management plans to expand beyond JEE and NEET preparation into K-12, foundation courses, state boards, vernacular education, skilling and postgraduate test preparation.
Pre-foundation enrolments have already grown around 50% annually over the past two years. State-board enrolments are targeted to reach 1 million by FY28, up from 3.5 lakh in FY26. The aim is to increase student lifetime value rather than rely on just a couple of examination cycles.
With deeper digital penetration, the company’s distribution advantage, built on 170 million social-media followers and 4.1 million daily app users, should help amplify growth. Management aims to scale up online operations to nearly two-thirds of revenue, compared with 52% in FY26.
Online margins should improve as well. Premium offerings already contribute around 35% of online collections, providing an avenue to improve monetization without significantly increasing delivery costs.
Offline turnaround
Meanwhile, the company is shifting its focus to improving offline economics. It plans to open only 25-30 centres annually, a much more conservative pace than the 155 centres added in FY26. The objective is for centres to mature into Ebitda profitability, with mature-centre Ebitda margins targeted at 13-15%.
There are encouraging signs already: the offline Ebitda loss has narrowed to 10.5% of revenue in H1FY27, from 13% a year ago. The 2025 cohort is expected to break even in FY27, with previous cohorts already profitable or at breakeven. Management expects its largest offline brand, Vidyapeeth, to turn profitable and the overall offline business to approach breakeven in FY27.
That said, execution will be key. Delays in NEET cycles and government-exam notifications have been affecting enrolments. Some diversification is much needed and could come from the proposed Digital University’s potential reach into higher education. But these new avenues will need to demonstrate sustained enrolment growth and profitability.
AI can be another earnings lever. Around 80% of student-support queries are reportedly resolved through AI. Automation initiatives could generate annual savings of ₹25 crore. The company’s AI tutor, Tuto, received a 4.8/5 rating in a pilot involving around 1,500 students. “Tuto could widen Physicswallah’s addressable market, but we would look for evidence of paid adoption and repeat usage before expecting a meaningful revenue contribution,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities.
Valuation test
To be sure, H1FY27 operating cash flow of ₹830 crore provides enough resources to fund expansion. With the online business’ proven mettle, Motilal Oswal Financial Services values it at 50x FY28 EV/Ebitda, against the offline business’ 15x multiple. Its sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a target price of ₹200.
JM Financial has left its financial estimates model unchanged after the Investor Day, pending evidence that newer online categories can sustain growth and the 2025 centre cohort can break even. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹155. The Physicswallah stock currently trades at around ₹137.