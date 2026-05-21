PI Industries’ weak core business keeps investors on edge

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read21 May 2026, 03:07 PM IST
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Management said the global crop-protection market remains in a prolonged downturn with an uneven recovery, worsened by the West Asia conflict.
Summary
Falling demand, generic competition in a key molecule and weak customer ordering trends continue to weigh on PI Industries’ CSM business, raising questions over the pace of recovery in FY27.

PI Industries stock has fallen 11% over the past two trading sessions as pressure in its custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) business persisted. CSM revenues have now declined year-on-year for five consecutive quarters. The segment, which contributed about 75% of the agrochemicals maker’s FY26 revenue of 6,714 crore, saw revenue fall 16% year-on-year.

Weak demand and customers’ shift to just-in-time procurement continued to weigh on the CSM business, where revenue declined 15% in the March quarter (Q4FY26), though that marked an improvement from the 32% drop in Q3FY26.

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Management said the global crop-protection market remains stuck in a prolonged multi-year downturn, resulting in an uneven recovery. The West Asia conflict has added to disruptions. In the domestic market, elevated channel inventories, weak crop prices following lower acreage under key crops, and uneven rainfall hurt demand. CSM volumes fell 14% in FY26.

Growth hopes for FY27

Management remains hopeful of a revival in agrochemical demand in FY27. In the domestic market, weather-related uncertainty ahead of the kharif season could be partly offset by higher reservoir levels. While the company did not offer any qualitative revenue-growth guidance, it expects growth to be supported by traction in molecules launched in FY26. It is also banking on its first home-grown new chemical entity, Pioxaniliprole, slated for launch in FY27.

Still, caution is warranted. In the CSM business, PI’s concentration in the pyroxasulfone molecule, which has gone off-patent, could weigh on growth.

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PI’s key customer expects generic competition in Pyroxasulfone to be evident in Q1FY27 which may impact pricing and volume,” said a Nuvama Research report. The brokerage expects future CSM growth to be driven largely by the non-pyroxasulfone portfolio and is building in 8% and 10% growth in the segment for FY27 and FY28, respectively.

It is also trying to increase the contribution from biologicals, pharmaceuticals CRDMO and electronic chemicals platforms. Pharma is pegged as a key medium-term growth driver with management targeting 500-600 crore revenue over the next few years. The business onboarded new customers in FY26 and is expected to turn Ebitda positive in two-three years as revenue scales.

For now, analysts are trimming earnings estimates amid lingering pain in the CSM business. Citing weak management guidance, Emkay Global Financial Services cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings-per-share estimates by 19% and 10%, respectively. The stock trades at 29x estimated FY27 earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Sustained recovery in CSM growth remains critical.

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About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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