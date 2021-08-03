PI Industries deal for ISLL’s API biz to perk up earnings

Analysts see this acquisition as the firm’s strong foray into the pharma business, something that it had been planning. ISLL has a diversified portfolio of more than 20 products, and is a market leader in several of them. It also has a good R&D product pipeline. The revenue of ISLL’s API business was ₹837 crore for FY21 and the Ebitda margin stood at 23%, said analysts at Sharekhan in a note. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Based on these, they estimate that the valuation is at a reasonable 7.8 times FY21 EV/Ebitda. Given that the Ebitda margin is 100 basis points higher than that of PI Industries, the acquisition is expected to boost the latter’s profitability. Sharekhan analysts estimate that PI Industries’ FY23 Ebitda would increase by 10.5%, while its profit after tax may rise by 6.5% due to the acquisition. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have raised earnings per share estimates for FY23 by 4%.

