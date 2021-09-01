PI Industries’ investors draw comfort from CSM strength

The company reported 31% growth in CSM for the June quarter despite the second wave restrictions, a continuation of the momentum from 35% growth seen in FY21. The segment contributed more than two-thirds of the revenues and has a strong order book of more than $1.5 billion as of June quarter. Analysts believe that this would ensure growth for the next three years. The company highlighted that 90% of CSM revenues are from patented molecules, which augur well for growth prospects. Further, the company has been adding new molecules too. Having commercialized five in FY21, the company plans about six new molecule launches in FY22. Of these, three already had been launched in the June quarter.