PI Industries overtakes UPL as biggest agrochemical stock

Though the company’s H1FY21 performance may have been soft with pandemic hitting Q1 sales in key geographies, the second half may be much stronger. Price hikes in emerging markets will take care of currency devaluations, while high domestic soy and corn prices in Brazil pushing farmers’ incomes adds to prospects. PI nevertheless scores in terms of a stronger balance sheet and its net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) stood at 0.3x compared to UPL’s around 3.1x at the end of FY20.