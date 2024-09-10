Expiry of patent for key product weighs on PI Industries
Summary
- PI Industries is seeing challenges from Kumiai Chemical's slowing sales and the impending patent expiration. Although it is pursuing new product development and acquisitions, its diversification strategy is yet to show results.
Agrochemicals company PI Industries Ltd is facing headwinds as its key customer, Kumiai Chemical, reported modest revenue growth for the quarter ending July and indicated a weaker October quarter. Kumiai accounts for over half of PI's total sales and thus has a big influence on its performance.