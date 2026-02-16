PI Industries pins hope on Q4. Why investors aren't buying the optimism?
PI Industries' stock has declined 18% in the last six months, and a fast reversal seems unlikely unless the custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) business shows sustained improvement.
Agrochemicals company PI Industries Ltd is having a hard time navigating demand headwinds and the US tariff impact. In the December quarter (Q3FY26), consolidated revenue declined year-on-year and sequentially to ₹1,376 crore, sharply missing consensus estimate of ₹1,770 crore.