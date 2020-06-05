MUMBAI: Agrochemicals major PI Industries Ltd reported subdued performance for the March quarter but maintained positive outlook for FY21. The stock gained 2% in Friday morning trade.

Revenue grew just 6% compared to double digit growth in earlier six quarters. The company was unable to book revenues worth ₹100 crore during the March quarter due to covid-19.

Revenues in the domestic business dropped 12%, due to delays in product placements. “Domestic revenue was subdued due to product positioning plans getting impacted by this disruption," the company said in a statement. Exports, on the other hand held up, growing 12% from the year ago quarter.

The company expects to recoup the ₹100 crore revenue loss in the current quarter (Q1 FY21).

Importantly PI Industries sees strong business prospects. Conditions for the kharif crop season is favorable and industry data indicate healthy sales of agriculture inputs in last two months.

Outlook for its mainstay custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) remains stable. Order book is at $1.5 billion and commentary by its customers indicate no major disruption to demand, the company said in a statement.

“PI’s CSM order book increased by $100 million QoQ to $1.5 billion. Considering ~$90 million execution in 4Q, new orders wins stood at around ~$190 million, which is higher than last two quarters ($85-90 million)," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a statement.

The company curtailed discretionary spends and focus is on ramp-up of the newly built multi product manufacturing plants.

If business conditions steadily normalize, the company expects to clock 20% plus revenue growth in FY21, which is heartening considering the overall gloom in the economy.

While investors are predictably enthused about the management's positive commentary, much depends on normalization of business conditions.

