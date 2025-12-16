PI Industries’ struggles with key herbicide necessitate a plan B
A Japanese agrochemical giant that buys the herbicide pyroxasulfone from PI recently lowered its FY26 revenue and profit guidance. This will have a bearing on PI’s revenue visibility from the key product.
PI Industries Ltd’s shares have fallen around 22% in the past six months. Subdued global and domestic demand has marred the agro-chemicals company’s recent earnings performance and investor sentiment. The custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM) segment, which contributed about 77% of total revenue in the half year ending September (H1FY26), has been bearing the brunt. PI now faces another hurdle that could accentuate the downward pressure on the stock.