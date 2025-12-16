PI Industries’ struggles with key herbicide necessitate a plan B

Kumiai's revised outlook will have a bearing on PI’s revenue visibility linked to pyroxasulfone sales. Saurabh Ahire, an analyst at PL Capital, said, “Our analysis shows that, in FY25 pyroxasulfone was 54% of PI’s CSM revenue and 43% of its overall revenue; this reduced to 44% and 34% in H1FY26. Other agrochemical products such as Fluindapyr, PCM N- 2-Chloro-4-Fluoro-5- Ethoxycarbo do not contribute more than 7-8% each to the CSM segment, which means declining pyroxasulfone sales is a dampener."