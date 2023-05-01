Pharma foray gives a booster shot to PI Ind; Q4 earnings in focus2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:31 AM IST
The management expects the deals to be completed in Q1FY24 and to be earnings accretive with immediate effect
Shares of PI Industries Ltd surged 10.15% on Friday, as the company marked its much-awaited foray into the pharmaceutical sector with its latest set of acquisitions.
