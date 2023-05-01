Pharma foray gives a booster shot to PI Ind; Q4 earnings in focus

The acquisitions will give the company’s pharma segment a boost in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space. “PI Industries’ recent acquisition will help it create a differentiated position in the pharma sector by leveraging its core competencies through partnerships with prominent innovators. For instance, TRM is into manufacturing APIs with specialization in the rare diseases segment," said Sneha Poddar, AVP retail research, broking and distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Moreover, this diversification helps in paring concentration and seasonality risks. The company gets over 80% of its revenue from exports and the rest from the domestic market, both predominantly into agrochemical products, which is a seasonal business.