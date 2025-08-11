Why Pidilite is in a sticky situation after Q1 peak
Ebitda margin increased 114 basis points year-on-year to an 18-quarter high of 25.1% in Q1, but analysts don't see much room for further expansion without high operating expenses.
Pidilite Industries Ltd is sailing through smoothly despite a challenging demand environment for consumer discretionary companies in general. The adhesives maker clocked nearly double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG) of 9.9% in the June quarter (Q1FY26). The consumer and bazaar (C&B) segment's UVG came in 9.3%, the best in the past five quarters. Business-to-business (B2B) UVG was 12.6%.