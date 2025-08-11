Why Pidilite is in a sticky situation after Q1 peak

‘Little room to expand margin’

Pidilite aims to grow at one or two times India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in its core categories and at two to four times in emerging or growth categories. Fevicol, Fevikwik, Fevistick, M-Seal are all in the core category, while waterproofing solutions fall under the growth category, and new businesses such as wood finish products and epoxy adhesives fall under the pioneer category. The B2B segment is seeing healthy UVG aided by the construction chemicals vertical.