Pidilite ready to tackle the competition, but valuation remains a sticking point
Summary
- On FY25 price-to-earnings, the stock is trading at a multiple of 67 times, showed Bloomberg data, far higher than Asian Paints’s 48 times.
Pidilite Industries Ltd’s stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,994 on Tuesday. Despite concerns of competition from paint companies and unorganised manufacturers, some favourable factors could help Pidilite retain its edge and keep investors glued to the stock. However, sky-high valuations could be a sticking point.