The cost of key input chemical vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) has started to inch up from recent lows but is still down year-on-year. This is allowing Pidilite to invest in advertising and promotion spends, which doubled in 9MFY24 from a year ago, management said in the latest earnings call. Distribution strength is key for success in this business, now that decorative-paints leader Asian Paints is also in the home-décor business. In Q3FY24, Pidilite expanded its network to 12,000 stores in more than 8,000 villages under the ‘Pidilite ki Duniya’ program. It plans to add 1,000 to 1,500 stores every quarter.