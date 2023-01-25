Pidilite must get a fix on margins

Pidilite must get a fix on margins3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
The December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings did not do much to revive weak investor sentiments. The adhesives manufacturer’s Q3 results failed to meet analysts’ expectations on crucial parameters.
Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries Ltd’s bond with investors for its stock has weakened by an unfavourable combination of elevated input costs and subdued demand. The December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings did not do much to revive weak investor sentiments.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×