Pidilite must get a fix on margins

Consumption cost of input chemical vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) fell to $1200 per tonne in Q3 from around $2500 per tonne in Q2, the management said. The contribution of VAM to the firm’s raw material basket was at 20-25%. Further, prices of non-VAM inputs are softening. The management expects the benefit of easing VAM prices to start reflecting on the company’s margin Q4 onward. That said, they refrained from giving a timeline on when operating margins could bounce back to the 20% levels.

