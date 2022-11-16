Pidilite needs to beat inflation to strengthen bond with investors1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 11:30 AM IST
- The Pidilite management expects Ebitda margin to improve northwards of 20% only by fourth quarter of FY23
Commodity cost inflation continues to play a spoilsport for Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries Ltd. In the second quarter of FY23, standalone gross margins slid to a multi-quarter low, hurt by elevated acquisition cost of key inputs chemical vinyl acetate monomer (VAM). Operating margins also remained on a weaker footing.