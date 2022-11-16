Pidilite needs to beat inflation to strengthen bond with investors

In an earnings call, the management said that input costs were at an all-time high for the company in the September quarter. VAM consumption cost in the second quarter of FY23 was $2,491 per tonne, higher than $2,231 in the first quarter of FY23. While the current ordering rate is lower at $1200-1300 a tonne, the cost of other raw materials has not seen a reduction. What's more, the company has a reasonably high inventory of VAM procured at elevated prices. So, the management expects Ebitda margin to improve northwards of 20% only by fourth quarter of FY23. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.