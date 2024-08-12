Markets
For Fevicol maker Pidilite, its rich valuation could prove to be a sore spot
SummaryPidilite Industries achieved 9.6% volume growth in Q1 FY25, benefiting from lower raw material costs. The stock hit a 52-week high, but high valuation limits further upside.
Adhesives maker Pidilite Industries Ltd is on a good wicket, especially at a time when paint companies, which also operate in the construction and real estate space, are struggling with discretionary demand blues.
