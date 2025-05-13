Pidilite’s growth gets stickier, but valuation a sore spot
SummaryGoing ahead, Pidilite investors will track if the company can sustain Ebitda margin. While lower input costs offer respite, those tailwinds may not last.
Pidilite Industries Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY25) makes one thing clear: volume growth is resilient and the momentum is being sustained by demand. Consolidated revenues grew 8.2% year-on-year to ₹3,141 crore, backed by standalone underlying volume growth of 9.8% across categories and geographies. Volume growth is at a multi-quarter high.