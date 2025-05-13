Pidilite’s growth gets stickier, but valuation a sore spot

Pidilite’s management is guiding for double-digit volume growth in FY26 (domestic business), despite a high FY25 base when volume growth was 9.3%. The company is banking on a post-election construction push, rural tailwinds, and innovation-led launches such as Fevicol Hi-PER Star. Urban demand, which improved in Q4, is likely to sustain. That said, the company is watchful of theimpact of uncertain global economic and geopolitical conditions.