Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

For a firm battling input cost inflation, easing of raw material prices should come as a relief. However, the stock’s expensive valuations leave no room for disappointment on this front, said analysts. Shares of Pidilite are trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 70 times, according to Bloomberg data. Lower expenses compensated for the miss on gross margins, but the current valuations fail to adequately factor in risks of input cost pressures persisting in the second half of the year, cautioned analysts at Macquarie Securities. In Q1, employee expenses and advertisement spends saw a steep decline, leading to a 1,040bps year-on-year expansion in Ebitda margin to 17.9%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The management is hopeful of a further recovery in operating margins in the second half of the year to its targeted range of 22-23%.