Pidilite's new moves come with old triggers
Summary
- Pidilite intends to set up a lending business with the acquisition of promoter group company Pargro Investments Pvt. Ltd.
Adhesives maker Pidilite Industries Ltd has caught investors by surprise with its decision to enter the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector. Pidilite intends to set up a lending business with the acquisition of promoter group company Pargro Investments Pvt. Ltd. The aim is to provide small-ticket loans to Pidilite’s channel partners/ecosystem (dealers, masons, and contractors). The Pidilite management feels channel partners do not have easy access to short-term loans at reasonable interest rates. So, this move could help address the issue. Also, Pidilite will get access to data and deepen connections with intermediaries, which has been its key approach for decades, pointed out Nuvama Research in a report.