Piramal Enterprises Q4 gets pharma support but lending biz shows stress

To be fair, the company has managed to keep its asset quality from worsening and the continued rundown of its wholesale loan book has helped as well. Further the revenues of large real estate developers that Piramal has exposure to have shown good growth in the March quarter. Collections in April were robust despite the second wave of the pandemic, the management said in an analyst call post earnings. Analysts also point out the sufficient provisions the company has made towards these risks which safeguards future profitability. As such, the company is morphing into a retail lender even as the financial arm grows to form a large part of the net worth.