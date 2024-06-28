Piramal stock lags Nifty 50 as acquisitions fail to deliver
Investors in Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) must be ruing their decision to buy the stock rather than a plain Nifty 50 index fund. The main issue is that the company’s strategic bets have not paid off. Its acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has not delivered positive results so far, and its investments in Shriram Group have only matched the Nifty 50 index on IRR (internal rate of return) as its strategic importance hasn’t materialised.