Piramal stock lags Nifty 50 as acquisitions fail to deliver

The company’s performance since the acquisition shows it hardly improved its financial performance. The size of the balance sheet peaked at ₹1 trillion in FY22 and has been sliding gradually ever since, with little hope of touching the mark again in FY25. Profit after tax in FY22 before exceptional items of ₹1,815 crore turned into a loss of ₹1,536 crore in FY24. While the legacy NPA-related provisions have been blamed in part for the swing to losses, even the pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) fell from ₹2,457 crore in FY22 to ₹1,196 crore in FY24 as operating expenses ballooned during this period.