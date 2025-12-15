Plastic pipe makers eye earnings revival amid weak demand, policy delays
The absence of anti-dumping duties and BIS rules has kept cheap PVC imports flowing, pushing prices lower and clouding earnings visibility for plastic pipe companies even as demand is expected to improve in the second half.
Listed plastic pipe makers are in a difficult spot. The much-awaited announcements on anti-dumping duty (ADD) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rules aimed at curbing low-quality polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin imports did not materialize this year. The absence of these trade protection measures has opened the door to cheaper imports, particularly from China, eroding the market share of domestic players.