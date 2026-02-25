The tide seems to be turning in favour of listed plastic pipes makers after a rough first nine months of FY26. Prices of raw material polyvinyl chloride (PVC) were volatile globally for much of FY26 amid weak Chinese demand and oversupply.
Battered pipe makers eye Q4 revival as PVC prices rebound
SummaryIn Q3, falling PVC prices and aggressive competition had weighed on realizations across pipe companies. Delays in anti-dumping duty implementation and Bureau of Indian Standards norms enforcement have also blurred the sector’s earnings growth visibility.
