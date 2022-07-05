PMI: A contrasting tale of 2 sectors

“The latest PMI prints indicate some softness in price pressures, but it remains above long-run averages," said Gaura Sengupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected to remain above RBI’s upper threshold of 6% for the majority of FY23, she said. “If there is a significant drop in price pressures which brings down the average CPI in Q4FY23, then we could see a softer rise in repo rate. However, for the next few policy meetings, rate hikes remain on the table," she said.