MUMBAI: India’s manufacturing activity continued to contract in May, though at a slower pace than registered in April, indicating the deep impact of the lockdown despite the easing of some curbs last month. The manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), released by IHS Markit, was at 30.8 in May, slightly better than 27.4 recorded in April.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a figure below denotes contraction.

As is evident from the data, manufacturing activity remains way below capacity. Modest improvements were seen in supplier delivery times and new orders but exports languished. Much of the economy continues to operate below par and normalisation in business activity is likely only in the second half of the fiscal.

"This reflects that while a large part of the consumption basket has been exempted from the lockdown due to production and supply chain issues in necessary consumer goods, and lack of accessibility for services and manpower, India’s economic vitals will continue to flash red for some more time, and a return to normalcy may only start be seen through from Q3 2020," said Barclays India in a note to clients.

Global economies have also been weak, which weighed down exports. Subdued demand from overseas markets exacerbated deteriorating sales, with foreign business plunging further in May, noted IHS Markit.

"The reduction in May highlights the challenges that businesses might face in the recovery from this crisis, with demand remaining subdued while the longevity of the pandemic remains uncertain," said Eliot Kerr economist at IHS Markit.

India’s figures are comparable with those of its Asian peers which also saw lockdowns in April and May and have reported marginal upticks.

"Manufacturing PMI data suggest that, outside of China, the rest of Asia remained in a contraction zone in May. Economies that were in stringent lockdowns in April are witnessing higher activity in May, but the pace of their recoveries is more gradual than China’s V-shaped pickup in March," said brokerage house Nomura in a note to clients.

The rate of workforce contraction has also added to the pressure. In fact, workforce reduction was at its fastest since the survey started in March 2005. Input cost slipped a bit as suppliers cut prices in order to secure orders. Firms also opted to pass on lower costs to their clients, and so the average output showed a decline in May.

There is some optimism though.

Indian manufacturers were optimistic about the one-year business outlook. But the degree of positivity eased slightly from April and remains subdued as social distancing norms will continue to weigh on business activity.

