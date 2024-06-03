Seasonal headwinds for India’s manufacturing sector
Summary
- While strong external demand is positive, India’s economic growth momentum hinges on domestic consumption and broad-based recovery in private capex
Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector continued to wane for the second consecutive month in May. This time around, intense heatwaves weighed on production volumes. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 58.8 in April to 57.5 in May.