PMI: India’s export  cheer  on  last  legs

India’s seasonally adjusted New Export Orders Index also rose to its highest level since May. This is a steep contrast to what some other Asian economies are experiencing amid fears of a global recession. Nomura’s leading index of Asia’s (ex-Japan) aggregate exports is signalling a deepening downturn in Asia’s export growth. In a report dated 31 October, economists at Nomura Singapore Ltd said that its latest reading plunged from 89.9 to 85.7. This is the largest drop in five months and the lowest reading since August 2020. Weakness in China’s imports and a steeper decline in Shanghai’s Shipping Exchange Freight Index were among the key drivers, it said.

