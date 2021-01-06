PMI: Inflationary pressure, rupee depreciation add to woes of services providers

Business activity in India’s services sector lost momentum in December. Data released by IHS Markit showed the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the services sector dropped to 52.3 in December from 53.7 in November. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while below this threshold indicates contraction.

According to the survey report, input costs increased to the greatest extent since February. Survey participants reported higher prices for a number of items, including cleaning products and fuel, said the report. For manufacturers, the PMI sub-index tracking input cost hit a 26-month high in December.

As for demand, global pandemic-related restrictions, particularly travel bans, reportedly weighed on international demand for Indian services at the end of 2020. New export business decreased sharply, but at the slowest pace since March, showed the survey.

Even though service providers maintained an upbeat view that output will increase in 2021, the overall level of positive sentiment fell from November. “Anecdotal evidence suggested that optimism was curbed by uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, rupee depreciation and inflationary pressures," said the report.

However, in spite of intensifying cost inflationary pressures, December data showed a renewed reduction in prices charged for the provision of services in India. Those companies that offered discounts mentioned attempts to beat competition and stimulate demand, said the survey report.

“As more services open up, pricing power appears to be coming into some pressure, despite higher input costs. This may reflect greater competition, as well as a lack of discretionary spending," Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays said in a report on 6 January.

In this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that hiring intentions of services providers have been hit hard, with job cuts resuming.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in India and some other countries is a positive development. However, economists say, challenges related to large-scale vaccination could hinder a faster economic turnaround.

