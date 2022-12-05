PMI: Is improving pricing power of services providers a blip?2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 09:39 PM IST
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index increased to 56.4 in November from 55.1 in October
Business momentum in India’s services sector rose to a three-month high in November aided by accommodative demand conditions. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index increased to 56.4 in November from 55.1 in October. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. In comparison, the manufacturing PMI saw a marginal improvement at 55.7 in November from 55.3 October.