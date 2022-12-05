PMI: Is improving pricing power of services providers a blip?

But thanks to the demand buoyancy, service providers continue to pass-on the burden of elevated costs to consumers, thus, protecting their margins. The index measuring prices charged for services rose for 21 months in a row in November and was the strongest since July 2017. And this has given the business confidence of Indian services providers a boost. However, it’s far too soon to say if the jump in the services sector’s output price component is the start of a new trend or merely a single-month blip. “Reassuringly, the August leap in the future activity sub-index to the low-60s, following a prolonged spell in the low-50s, is holding up, indicating more enduring confidence on long-term prospects," said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

