PMI: Manufacturers avoid steep price hikes

The significant jump in raw material prices over the past one year makes it tough for manufacturers to pass on the entire increase in costs to consumers. As Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said, “At this point of time, consumers are still price-sensitive; hence, pricing power is missing, so margins would remain under pressure for some more time." She added that given the lingering uncertainty around covid variants and the damage to incomes and savings, particularly in the informal sector, manufacturers are reluctant to take massive hikes to avoid an impact on volumes.