PMI: Muted demand outlook forces services providers to absorb input cost hike

Although PMI remains in the expansion zone despite rising covid-led restrictions, the outlook for services sector remains muted. So, despite the steep elevation in input costs, service providers have not passed on the burden of increased costs to customers. The PMI survey report pointed out that companies reported a sharp rise in expenses in April, which they linked to higher prices for food, freight, fuel and a wide range of other items. The overall rate of input cost inflation was the strongest seen in close to nine-and-a-half years, added the report.

