PMI: Poor export demand continues to weigh on services sector

MUMBAI: The IHS Markit India purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the services sector showed that the Services Business Activity Index improved from 12.6 in May to 33.7 in June. However, the reading still remains below the crucial 50 mark for the fourth successive month. A figure above 50 indicates expansion and below this threshold points to contraction.

According to the survey, weak demand was particularly acute on the international front. The IHS Markit data showed that the services sector received no new export order in June. “Restrictions related to travel hindered overseas orders, according to anecdotal evidence," said the survey report.

Peers in the manufacturing sector, however, did better on this front. The new exports order sub index rose from 11.8 in May to 38.9 in June.