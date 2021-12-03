PMI: Private sector growth at near-decade high, but no good news on employment

Economists at DBS Bank caution that the after-effects of the pandemic on the labour markets and incomes are likely to be felt for longer than the revival in other cyclical economic activity. “Improvement in hiring has also been lop-sided, as few cyclical sectors fare better than the rest e.g., ITES/computer software sectors. Elsewhere, with more than two-thirds of the work force comprising of the self-employed and casual labour, dependence on regular employment (as most are without social/protection benefits) is high," the Singapore-based bank said in a report on 2 December. Further, the report highlights that even though unemployment rate has fallen to pre-Covid levels, total employed is below January 2020 levels, with urban faring a shade better than rural.