PMI: India's services exports bump may lose steam amid global economic gloom
Summary
Some moderation in services export growth is likely with the US economy expected to slow down.
Business momentum in India’s services sector was steady in May. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 58.8 last month from 58.7 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
