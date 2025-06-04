PMI: India's services exports bump may lose steam amid global economic gloom

According to Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, India’s services export growth outperformed merchandise export growth in FY25 also, growing in double-digits. While this outperformance is likely to continue in FY26, she said some moderation in services export growth is likely with the US economy expected to slow down. That said, the manufacturing sector will be impacted more by the tariff tensions and the global growth slowdown.