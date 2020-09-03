PMI: Services sector to remain the Achilles heel of overall recovery

MUMBAI: India’s composite PMI Output Index continued to contract in August, dragged by the services sector. Reading for this index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, stood at 46 in August. While an improvement from 34.2 in July, the index failed to top the crucial 50-mark, which separates expansion from contraction.

The overall decline was centred on the service sector as manufacturing production increased for the first time in five months, said the IHS Markit survey report. Similar trends were evident for new orders, with growth in manufacturing partially offset a further reduction in services, the report added.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose sharply from 34.2 in July to 41.8 in August. On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI bounced back to the expansion zone, from 46 in July to 52 in August.

"The fact that the services reading remains weaker than the manufacturing reading underscores the vulnerabilities of the services sector in this crisis. In particular, concerns over the virus and the continued need for social distancing will more weigh heavily on businesses that depend on physical interaction such as retail, leisure and hospitality," Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics said in note on 3 September.

Considering that daily new covid-19 cases are still rising sharply in India, many restrictions are likely to remain in place for an extended period. Fears are that in areas where virus infections are rising particularly fast, a renewed tightening of measures may be introduced.

No wonder, business confidence among service providers regarding the future remained muted. “Two-thirds of panellists expected output in the year ahead to remain unchanged on current levels. While some firms hoped for the passing of COVID-19, others noted market uncertainty and expectations of extended lockdown measures to weigh on future activity, said the survey report.

In short, the improvement seen in the manufacturing sector could lose steam. Secondly, the services sector would remain a pain point at least in the near-term. All this means that the Reserve Bank of India's loose monetary policy stance is here to stay.

