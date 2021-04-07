PMI: With rising covid cases, outlook for India's services sector worsens

With these recent developments, the outlook for the services sectors, especially in the discretionary space, worsens. “The impact of this is likely to be felt most by the services sector. Indeed, the significant tightening of restrictions in Maharashtra over the weekend included measures such as the closure of shopping malls and recreational facilities until the end of April. By contrast, manufacturing firms are allowed to continue operations. The night curfew imposed in Delhi yesterday has also been targeted at most non-essential services," Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics said in a note on 7 April.