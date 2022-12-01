PMI:  India  beats  peers;  mind  the  gaps

So, investors should not get too impressed just yet. The PMI survey has consistently indicated expansion in export order books, which is in contrast to the weakness seen in non-oil exports over the last few months, said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. India’s new export orders component fell to 56.3 in November from 56.5 in October, but given the slowdown in global demand being witnessed by peers, this is still high.

