PNB Housing Finance gets much needed funds to fire up growth

PNB Housing Finance has been under pressure for the past several years as a troubled real estate sector resulted in an increase in stressed loans and a hit on earnings. The pandemic made it worse in FY21 and the company ended the year with a gross bad loan pile of ₹2762 crore or 4.4% of total book. Bad loans were below 1% three years before. But the company has been able to keep stressed loans under check to some extent despite the pandemic. Further, it has beefed up provisioning to offset the rise in stress due to the pandemic. PNB Housing Finance’s provision coverage ratio stood at 92% as of March. Provisioning buffer has increased three times compared with pre-pandemic levels.

