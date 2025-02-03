Core profitability a bother for PNB
Summary
- For Q3FY25, Punjab National Bank reported a surge in profits but a decline in core performance, highlighting persistent challenges. While lower NPA provisions and treasury gains have boosted results, investors remain cautious due to weak core income growth and high operating expenses.
The December quarter (Q3FY25) results of Punjab National Bank (PNB) show an optically positive picture, but reveal a softer underlying performance. While net profit surged 100% year-on-year to ₹4,508 crore, core pre-provisioning profit (PPOP) fell 4% to ₹4,777 crore.